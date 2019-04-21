Newtowne Players Auditions Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Actors are invited to audition for parts in the upcoming summer performance of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” presented by The Newtowne Players.

Hopeful actors must be at least 18 years old or a graduating high school senior to audition for this show because of its adult nature.

The audition dates for the show are Tuesday and Thursday, April 23 and 25, from 6 to 9 pm, with call-backs, if needed, on Sunday, April 28, at 5 pm. The auditions will be at Three Notch Theatre, located at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Anyone auditioning for the show needs to wear clothes that are appropriate for movement and dance, and should bring a personal calendar that lists conflicts that might affect rehearsals as the troupe gets ready for the show.

Auditions should consist of cold readings from the script and a vocal selection. Those who are hoping for lead roles should prepare a Broadway-style song that showcases their vocal range. Bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.

Those who are hoping for the role of Melvin P. Thorpe or The Governor should come ready to sing “The Sidestep.” The sheet music is available online.

Also, everyone auditioning should be ready to learn and perform a song from the show during auditions. Performance dates for the show are June 27 through July 21, 2019.

For more information, contact director Dawn Weber at auditions@newtowneplayers.org, or via the auditions hotline at 240-237-3463.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700