New Website Puts Focus on St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 7, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development has launched YesStMarysMD.com. The new website is a resource-rich tool for local employers and businesses as well as those looking to make a career move or bring their businesses to St. Mary’s County.

Features include tax incentives and site selection, spotlight on targeted industries, links to business development resources and networking organizations, profiles on Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and the emerging Airport Innovation District.

The site also serves as a workforce development tool incorporating industry information and detailed employment data. A lifestyle section profiles local housing, education, recreation, and the unique landmarks and natural resources that make St. Mary’s County a great place to call home.

“This is a major step forward in representing the opportunities found here in St. Mary’s County,” said Chris Kaselemis, director of economic development. “We wanted to create a point of entry to our St. Mary’s business ecosystem, which houses all data, tools and links to relevant resources and showcases the excellent quality of life found here.”

The visually driven website was developed primarily in-house with content and imagery from economic development and technical and creative work from the talented staff in the county’s information technology department.

“This is an example of an excellent St. Mary’s County government team effort. The YesStMarysMD site is a powerful resource for promoting St. Mary’s County,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said.

For more information, contact the Department of Economic Development at 301-475-4200, ext. 71405.