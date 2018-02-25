New Sheriff’s Deputies Sworn In
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the new deputies who were sworn in and graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Feb. 9, 2018.
After a rigorous 30-week training program at the SMCJA, which consisted of physical training, and classroom courses on criminal law, crisis intervention, constitutional law, traffic law, community policing, emergency vehicle operations, etc., these new deputies will start their Field Training Program in the Patrol Division.
The new deputies will be trained and mentored by a senior deputy for the next four months, while they complete required objectives. After successful completion of the Field Training Program, the new deputies will be released to solo patrol and serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Join Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in welcoming its new deputies:
Deputy Diane Carty# 343
Deputy Robert Chase# 346
Deputy John Fenwick# 338
Deputy Richard Forbes# 341
Deputy Warren Forinash #344
Deputy Benjamin Raley# 345
Deputy Thomas Snyder# 342
Deputy Tyler Westphal# 337