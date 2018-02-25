New Sheriff’s Deputies Sworn In

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the new deputies who were sworn in and graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Feb. 9, 2018.

After a rigorous 30-week training program at the SMCJA, which consisted of physical training, and classroom courses on criminal law, crisis intervention, constitutional law, traffic law, community policing, emergency vehicle operations, etc., these new deputies will start their Field Training Program in the Patrol Division.

The new deputies will be trained and mentored by a senior deputy for the next four months, while they complete required objectives. After successful completion of the Field Training Program, the new deputies will be released to solo patrol and serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Join Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in welcoming its new deputies:

Deputy Diane Carty# 343

Deputy Robert Chase# 346

Deputy John Fenwick# 338

Deputy Richard Forbes# 341

Deputy Warren Forinash #344

Deputy Benjamin Raley# 345

Deputy Thomas Snyder# 342

Deputy Tyler Westphal# 337