New Hours for LifeStyle’s Food Pantry

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, May 3, 2021

LifeStyles of Maryland‘s curbside food pantry has new hours. It will operate from 9:30 am to 5 pm on Mondays at LifeStyles’ satellite office at 21815D Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Lifestyles thanked the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for its recent donation to help stock the food pantry.

For more information or to arrange pickup, call 240-237-8236. Please let them know in advance that you are coming by.

