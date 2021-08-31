New EV Charging Station Coming to Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that $3.7 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is being awarded to 37 sites using funds from Maryland’s settlement with Volkswagen for air pollution violations. Among the locations for a public fast charging station is the Ashley Homestore at 21716 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

“This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles,” the governor said in a news release.

The state will fund 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The public fast chargers are five to 10 times quicker than the workplace charger ports.

Maryland received $75.7 million as part of a $2.7 billion national settlement with Volkswagen. A total of $11.3 million of Maryland’s money was directed toward deployment of zero emission vehicle infrastructure to facilitate the state’s adoption of battery, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Maryland Department of General Services has taken the lead among state agencies in installing EV chargers and arranging for other agencies on state-owned property to install them. A number of the workplace grants were facilitated by DGS.

There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Maryland will begin the second round of VW funding by the end of the year.

Other public fast charging stations will be located in:

Annapolis at Exxon, 161 Defense Highway

Cumberland at Queen City Armory, 112 Wineow St.

Elkton at Dunkin Donuts, 264 Belle Hill Road

Hagerstown at Valley Park Commons, 1520 Wesel Road

Halethorpe at Wawa #8504, 3716 Washington Blvd.

Hyattsville at Sunoco, 7620 Landover Road

Myersville at Sunoco, 9630 Myersville Road

Ocean City at 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot, 10005 Coastal Highway

Oxon Hill at Safeway #4872, 6235 Oxon Hill Road

Parkton at Exxon Tiger Mart, 300 Mount Carmel Road

Silver Spring at Safeway #4817, 116 University Blvd.

Towson at Towson Place, 1200-1238 Putty Hill Lane

Additional details regarding the fast charging and workplace EV chargers can be found here.

For more information about the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, visit its Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700