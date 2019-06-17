Naval Systems Inc. Is TPP Member of the Year

Naval Systems Inc. President and CEO Ed Rule speaks after accepting The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award for the company. The award was presented by TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and Board of Directors President Bert Johnston at TPP’s annual members dinner on May 15 at Historic St. Mary’s City, Maryland. Photo by Sarah Ehman

Naval Systems Inc. has been named Member of the Year by The Patuxent Partnership for 2018.

Each year, the Member of the Year Award is presented to the member company that has shown strength in its business performance, culture among employees, community affairs, and volunteer activities throughout the year. NSI has excelled in all of these areas, earning the company this important distinction.

NSI is being recognized for outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland.

Each year, TPP presents the Member of the Year Award at its members dinner, which was held this year at Historic St. Mary’s City on May 15, and included guest speaker Undersecretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. Previous winners include AVIAN LLC, Aviation Systems Engineering Company, HTii, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Sabre Systems.

“The active engagement and support of our members is what makes TPP successful,” said TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green. “We are fortunate to have members like NSI, who demonstrate extraordinary support of the TPP mission and the Southern Maryland community.”

Ed Rule, NSI president and chief executive officer, accepted the award for his company. It was presented by Ms. Green and TPP Board of Directors President retired Navy rear admiral Bert Johnston, with an audience of nearly 300 members and guests.

“On behalf of Naval Systems Inc., we are honored and humbled to be named TPP’s 2018 Member Company of the Year,” said Rule at the presentation. “We strive to provide unparalleled service to our customers, as well as providing support to a vast array of community programs and initiatives to enhance workforce retention. Receiving this award is clear affirmation that our culture and core values are spot-on and our employees are delivering on our promise of excellence!”

NSI supports a number of Southern Maryland community organizations and activities, including serving as a workshop sponsor for STEM-ING, an annual STEM learning event for middle school girls in the region. In 2018, NSI sponsored a local student to represent Southern Maryland at the Envision National Youth Leadership Forum “Pathways to STEM” summer camp, held in College Park, MD.

“The company culture and strong growth underscore NSI’s core values of quality, integrity, teamwork, and success, rounded out by an energetic commitment to the Southern Maryland community,” said Mr. Johnston at the presentation. “We thank NSI for their commitment to community service and retaining top quality talent right here in Southern Maryland.”

NSI was founded and is headquartered in Southern Maryland. The four owners of the company are residents of Southern Maryland.

NSI is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business headquartered in Lexington Park, with more than 190 employees that serve 12 PMAs, 4 PEOs, and 11 International/FMS program offices. NSI has a predominantly NAVAIR customer base and delivers a diverse set of valuable expertise, while giving a responsive small business approach to offering solutions for the warfighter.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

