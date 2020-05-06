NAVAIR Offering Virtual Interview Day May 13

The Patuxent Partnership is helping publicize the Pax River Virtual Interview Day to be held from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday, May 13.

Please note the date change.

The Pax River Virtual Mid-Career Level Experienced Professionals Interview Day is seeking professionals with experience in engineering, mathematics, statistics, cybersecurity, information technology, physical science, program management, logistics, industrial specialist, and many more disciplines.

Click here for more information.

Please note, not every applicant will be selected for an interview during the virtual event. It is beneficial for job seekers to have the most up-to-date information in the resume repository.

For more information, contact Wanda S. Cricchi, Human Capital Consultant, Special Recruitment Office, Human Capital Management Department, NAWCAD, at wanda.cricchi@navy.mil.

Complete TPP Survey

The Patuxent Partnership wants to continue to engage with its membership and bring them programs of value. TPP welcomes ideas, input, and creativity. Please share suggestions and topics for possible webinars and programs that can be held in virtual platforms.

There is a brief survey (just two questions) to collect ideas and look forward to staying connected in new and exciting ways.

Find the survey here or contact Jen Brown, TPP programs and membership director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org.

Navy Forum for SBIR/STTR Transition offers opportunities to connect and learn more about the Phase II technologies ready for transition. The global theater of tech advancement hasn’t stopped, and the Navy FST is committed to continuing to facilitate connections between small businesses and warfighters — safely.

Navy FST has adapted to provide consistent government and prime acquisition professionals access to transitioning technology during the COVID-19 pandemic via online tech talks. The forum at Sea Air Space 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. However, planned tech talks are now posted online on the Virtual FST Marketplace at https://navyfst.com/events/fst-at-sas2020. After viewing the Tech Talks, Navy FST encourages you to contact the small business directly to learn more.

The 30 SBIR/STTR projects are grouped into the following focus areas:

Aviation & Avionics Enhancements

Communications & Cyber

EO/IR & EW Systems Support

Logistics & Maintenance

UUV/USV & Undersea Warfare

Warfighter Tools & Support

TPP continues to share helpful information and resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Find information at the TPP Resources page here.

