Museum to Celebrate Maryland Day
Celebrate Maryland Day at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
There will be free admission to the museum from 10 am to 5 pm, free water taxi rides to the island, activities, a ceremony from 2 to 3 pm featuring guest speakers and a program, and more. The museum and water taxi will be operating free for visitors prior to and after the 2 pm ceremony.
The Maryland Day event commemorates the first landing of the colonists on St. Clement’s Island, a significant part of the island’s, St. Mary’s County’s, and the state of Maryland’s story.
St. Clement’s Island Museum is a 38370 Point Breeze Road on Colton’s Point.
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to the museum’s Facebook page.