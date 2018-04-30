Most of Navy’s C-130s Remain Grounded

Nearly a year after the fiery crash of a Marine Corps Forces Reserve KC-130T killed 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman, most of the Navy’s C-130 fleet remains grounded due to lack of new propellers, reports Navy Times. Only 10 of the 43 C-130s in the fleet are currently available for operations, according to a NAVAIR spokesman.

NAVAIR is developing plans for the upgrade of seven Royal Thai Navy Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft under the Building Partner Capacity program, reports IHS Jane’s 360.

The city of Buffalo is pleased with the Research and Engineering Development – better known as RED-INC – decision to expand there, reports The Buffalo News. The California, Md.-based company set up shop here two years ago, with just two employees, after winning a federal contract using a Buffalo-based team. Its local group quickly grew to 11 within one year, prompting the decision to seek out a new office with help from Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Though France is focused on its work with Germany on a Future Combat Air System, Paris will later consider the UK as a partner on the project for a network of manned and unmanned fighter aircraft, reports Defense News. The goal of the Franco-German alliance is to design and build a new fighter jet to eventually replace the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.

Lockheed Martin-owned Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider, an experimental coaxial helicopter, is on the edge of returning to flight after a hard landing last year took out its first prototype, reports Defense News.

Airbus, Dassault, and Leonardo revealed the first full-scale model of an envisioned European drone at the Berlin Air Show late last week, reports Defense News.

NAS Pax River Air Traffic Control Officer Lt. Cmdr. Joel Castillo and his personnel in Air Operations started back in July 2017 to complete the paperwork requesting the necessary waivers and approval from the FAA to stage Pax River’s 2018 Air Expo, scheduled June 2 and 3, 2018. “A big piece of putting together any air show is how that show is managed from the sky and, basically, air shows break every rule known to air traffic control,” he says. Visitors can expect to be treated to a number of spectacular air demonstrations, The BayNet reports.

Contracts:

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded $143,270,000 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0034) to exercise an option to procure 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (24.5 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (14.2 percent); Camden, Arkansas (11 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (8 percent); El Segundo, California (5.5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (4.5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (4.3 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3.3 percent); Dublin, Georgia (3 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.8 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2.5 percent); Ontario, California (2.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2.1 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (2.1 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1 percent); and various locations within the continental US (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,270,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, is awarded a $92,499,118 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of the command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) engineering, integration and installation contract includes integration, engineering, procurement of incidental supplies, fabrication, assembly, test, inspection, delivery and installation of integrated C4I capabilities aboard new construction ships. The contract was awarded on behalf of the Carrier and Air Integration Program Office, Navy Program Executive Office C4I. This contract includes support for shipbuilding conversion, Navy and other US government shipbuilding programs. The contract’s principal place of performance is Charleston, South Carolina. Work at anticipated shipyards include San Diego, California; Pascagoula, Mississippi; and Dahlgren, Newport News, and Norfolk, Virginia. This contract has an ordering period through Sept. 29, 2019 up to the contract award amount. There are no options. No funding is being placed on contract or obligated at the time of award. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual delivery orders are issued. This contract was a sole-source for continued requirements, including but not limited to CVN 73 production, test integration facility (TIF), shipboard installation and testing phases; CVN 74 planning, requirements, design, procurement, production, TIF and lab testing phases; CVN 78 local area network drops, CVN 79 Radio Communication Suite/Distributed System shipboard installation and testing phase; and CVN 79/80 ship signal exploitation space design, procurement, production, TIF and lab testing phases. This contact is issued under the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-18-D-0006).

Cardno GS-AECOM Pacific JV doing business as Cardno-AECOM JV, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a maximum amount $65,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering (A-E) contract for preparation of Navy and Marine Corps National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and related documents within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility (AOR). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, A-E or environmental services for the preparation of environmental planning documents such as categorical exclusions, environmental assessments, and environmental impact statements under NEPA. Tasks required to complete this work may include analysis of construction, renovation, and/or demolition of facilities and infrastructure, base realignment and closure actions, and proposed operational actions related to aircraft home basing and ship homeporting. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including, but not limited to Hawaii (50 percent); Guam (40 percent); and other Department of Defense locations within the NAVFAC Pacific AOR (10 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of April 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. No task orders are being awarded at this time. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-18-D-1802).

Heckler and Koch Defense Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, is awarded a maximum ceiling $29,427,750 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 15,000 M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle systems and spare parts. Work will be performed at Oberndorf, Germany (70 percent); Columbus, Georgia (20 percent); and Ashburn, Virginia (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2016 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $37,536; fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,650,003; and fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,771,071 totaling $7,458,610, will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award. The fiscal 2016 funds in the amount of $37,536 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis under the authority of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Part 6.302-1. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-D-1248).

American Rheinmetall Munitions Inc., Stafford, Virginia, is awarded a $9,851,630 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of hand diversionary grenade, MK 13 MOD 0, a fuze with a green primer, and a reusable base to support Special Forces. Work will be performed in Trittau, Germany, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2017 defense-wide procurement funding in the amount of $154,047 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-18-D-JR58).

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $11,978,510 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40085-15-D-0063) to exercise Option 3 for annual custodial services at Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides for annual custodial services including, but not limited to, all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor, and transportation services necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms, and other types of rooms. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $41,269,002. Work will be performed at various installations in Portsmouth, Virginia (44 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (42 percent); and Yorktown, Virginia (14 percent). This option period is from May 2018 to April 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $11,618,429 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a $57,000,000 five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Guardian Angel Technical Recovery III program, which covers the acquisition of technical recovery kits, training, annual maintenance service visits, system engineering/program management, and the modernization of kits via a technology refresh process. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 26, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2018 other procurement funds in the amount of $454,409 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Battlefield Airman, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8629-18-D-5004).

ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $51,745,970 firm-fixed-price contract for cyberspace support to Air Combat Command. This contract provides for technical and programmatic expertise and recommendations for cyberspace support. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, with the option to place contractors at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and/or Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 20, 2021. This contract is a result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,608,650 will be obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-18-F-5018).

Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $21,723,409 modification (P00005) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP3300-17-C-5003) with four one-year option periods for chemical management services at various fleet readiness centers. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $43,429,856 from $21,706,447. This is a firm-fixed-price with cost reimbursement and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and California, with a May 15, 2019, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

The Lockwood Group LLC, Belcamp, Maryland, was awarded a $29,598,950 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for training support to the US Army Communications and Electronics Command’s Integrated Logistics Support Center. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Belcamp, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,100,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-18-C-0012).

MDB Group Inc., Lorton, Virginia, was awarded a $12,764,225 time-and-materials contract for on-site strategic, operational/subject matter expertise with a focus on research, analytic, requirements development, programmatic, communications, financial, and liaison services. Three bids were solicited with three bids received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,589,660 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-C-0034).