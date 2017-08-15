MetCom Internship Program Enjoys Success

Five interns have been spending their time outside of class getting real-world experience in the working world at the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, or MetCom. The MetCom internship program provides students with solid work they can include on their resumes, and college students can access industry knowledge that they might not learn anywhere else.

MetCom is the entity that provides water and sewer services to St. Mary’s County.

George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom, says interns can bring the organization fresh, new ideas and perspectives. Some interns are later hired as full-time employees. Mr. Erichsen said, “I was fortunate to be a part of a similar cooperative education program when I was a student at Virginia Tech and it was instrumental in helping me decide which career direction I wanted to pursue during my undergraduate studies.”

MetCom’s most recent interns include Haley Copen, Seth Harding, Glen Havens, Daniel Pratson, and Benjamin Richardson.

Mr. Pratson began his internship at MetCom while enrolled at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. When he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies/biology, he was hired by MetCom as a laboratory technician. Mr. Pratson recently left MetCom to attend the College of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation at Virginia Tech and is working toward a Master of Science degree with a focus in human dimensions of natural resource management.

“Working as an intern with MetCom was an excellent experience that helped me navigate my transition between college and the ‘real world.’ I was able to learn more about public water utilities than I ever would have imagined, met great coworkers, and the professional setting was beneficial in preparing me for my next career step,” Mr. Pratson said.

Glen Havens is a student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, majoring in environmental science and has been interning with MetCom since February 2016. He expects to graduate in December, and has high hopes of becoming a full-time employee at MetCom. “My internship at MetCom has greatly enhanced my knowledge of a working laboratory and its procedures. I’ve furthered myself by making some excellent professional connections within the organization. I have enjoyed learning about water quality, a career field that I am very interested in,” Mr. Havens said.

Seth Harding started at MetCom as a laboratory intern. Mr. Harding attends Salisbury State University where he is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.

“The internship program has given me valuable experience and has helped me learn new skills that I can use in future jobs throughout my career,” Mr. Harding said.

Benjamin Richardson joined the MetCom team as an engineering intern for the summer. Mr. Richardson attends the University of Maryland where he is working toward his Bachelor of Science in chemical and biomolecular engineering.

“Working at MetCom has been an interesting experience so far. I am hopeful to learn much in the remainder of my time here and am very much looking forward to the months ahead. The employees are dedicated to working hard, showing respect for one another, and practicing integrity, and that is a solid basis for and incredibly effective work environment,” Mr. Richardson said.

Haley Copen is a Fiscal Intern, working in the Utility Billing/Customer Service Department. Ms. Copen attends Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va., where she is working toward earning a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She works summers and school breaks.

“Working as a Metcom intern has given me the opportunity and insight into how a large business operates. I have enjoyed applying skills I have learned in the classroom as well as learning new skills I will be able to use once I graduate college,” Ms. Copen said.

To learn more about MetCom’s internship program, visit their website at www.metcom.org and choose Open Positions under the Human Resources tab.

