Message From DNR: Give Turtles a Brake!

Wild turtles are on the move as they head to their breeding and nesting sites. Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”

During this time of year, turtles can often be seen crossing roads. Be cautious when driving, help turtles cross the road when possible and never take a turtle home as a pet.

If you need to help a turtle cross the road, check for traffic and move the turtle in the direction it was traveling, until it is safely out of vehicle lanes.

Learn more about protecting Maryland turtles here.