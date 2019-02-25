Meet the Rebranded F-16 Fighting Falcon

Lockheed Martin has announced a fighter jet it calls the F-21. The single-seat fighter comes with missiles, modern sensors, and can engage in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, reports Popular Mechanics. The rest of the world knows this plane as the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Drive reports the rebranding appears to be more about opportunities for industrial cooperation in India, than technological enhancements.

The A-29 Super Tucano crash that killed Navy aviator Lt. Christopher Short last summer at a New Mexico bombing range was caused when he turned too sharply at a low airspeed after a weapon release and entered an uncontrollable dive, reports Military Times. He was taking part in the second phase of the Air Force’s light-attack aircraft experiment.

The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian company that invented the AK-47, put a model of a miniature exploding drone on display at a defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, reports The Washington Post, where the world’s arms companies gather every two years to sell their latest wares.

The Pentagon is asking defense contractors for ways to spot enemy missile launchers — so the US can destroy them before they even fire, reports Breaking Defense.

Foreign Policy reports that the search for a permanent replacement for former DefSec Jim Mattis is not going well.

A new moon was discovered orbiting Neptune, scientists announced Wednesday, joining the other 13 already known about, reports USA Today. The moon, named Hippocamp after the sea creature of Greek mythology, is Neptune’s smallest moon, with a diameter of only 21 miles.

Cmdr. Randolph Chestang was fired from his position as head of the San Diego-based Coastal Riverine Squadron 3, reports Navy Times. Few details were available. It’s been a little more than a year since Cmdr. Chestang took command.

Marine Corps Times reports about 200 US troops will remain in Syria for the time being, a reversal of White House plans for a full withdrawal, after lawmakers voiced concerns about the security ramifications of a quick retreat. A plan by US military leaders also calls for an international force of 800 to 1,500 troops that would monitor a safe zone along Syria’s border with Turkey, reports Military.com.

Lt. Col. Frederic Neubert, lead test pilot and department head at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 21 in charge of developmental testing of the CH-53Kat NAS Pax River, was awarded the 2019 Marine Corps Aviation Association John Glenn Squadron Marine Aviation Acquisition Test Pilot of the Year award, reports DC Military.

As lawmakers consider whether to adopt a $15 minimum wage, some are also asking whether that figure is needed everywhere in Maryland, reports Maryland Matters. Washington County Del. Neil Parrott introduced a bill to set minimum wage rates county by county.

Contracts:

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (HDTRA1-19-D-0002); General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia (HDTRA1-19-D-0003); Leidos Inc. Reston, Virginia (HDTRA1-19-D-0004); Next Tier Concepts Inc. Vienna Virginia (HDTRA1-19-D-0005); and Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (HDTRA1-19-D-0006), are each awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contracts. These contracts provide Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)-wide information technology support services for IT service design. The not-to-exceed aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $535,000,000, with the contractors having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The bids were solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with five offers received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, however, DTRA maintains a global mission, and contractor personnel may be required to work at locations other than Fort Belvoir. Performance is expected to be completed March 2029. No funds are being obligated at time of ID/IQ award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Task Order 1 is being awarded to Leidos Inc. at $18,058,969 for IT solution engineering and systems test support. Task Order 2 is being awarded at $22,113,142 for knowledge management solutions and support. Task Orders 1 and 2 will have a one-year base and four one-year options. The contracting activity is the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

FourFront Design Inc., Rapid City, South Dakota (W9128F-19-D-0001); Calibre Engineering Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W9128F-19-D-0002); and Alliance Consulting Group Seven Generations, Alexandria, Virginia (W9128F-19-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect, engineer, analysis and design services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 19, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $90,503,763 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 1,008,710 man-hours of operational systems customization and engineering and technical services for implementation from concept through deployment of mobile deployable command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems products. These systems are comprised of special operations forces and consequence management vehicles, small craft, transportable communication systems, en route communication systems, and intra-platform systems. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (42 percent); Little Creek, Virginia (42 percent); and Fayetteville, North Carolina (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0033).

ACE Maintenance and Services Inc., Austin, Texas, is awarded a $17,558,315 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-15-D-0305) to exercise Option Year Four for the janitorial services at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to base janitorial services. After award of this option/modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $79,798,015. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed February 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy and Army); working capital funds (Navy); and fiscal 2019 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $17,558,315 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option/extension period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

LOUi Consulting Group Inc., Warner Robins, Georgia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price General Service Administration (GSA) task-order (HT0015-19-F-0034) off of GSA Federal Supply Schedule (GS-35F-437CA) on Feb. 8, 2019, for $7,157,444. The task-order provides Essentris support, a mission-critical comprehensive clinical documentation system that is deployed to a total of 36 Air Force, Navy and Army medical treatment facilities. As a fully deployed application, Essentris is in a sustainment mode and requires system support services such as system administrators and database analysts. Essentris is designed to maintain a complete record of patient encounters that deliver to Military Medicine the ability to provide enhanced quality and continuity of health care to the mobile population and clinical base. The Military Health Program’s electronic health record was implemented in response to the President’s Executive Order 13335 of April 27, 2004. The period of performance is Feb. 28, 2019, to Dec. 27, 2020. Work is being performed in Falls Church, Virginia, and San Antonio, Texas. The contract was procured on a competitive basis. The Health Information Technology Contracting Division is the contracting activity. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds are obligated for this contract. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Oracle America Inc., Redwood City, California, is awarded $18,850,000 for fixed-price-level-of-effort task order M67854-19-F-7603 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-17-D-7609) for continued post-deployment system support including, service management, service operations; production and pre-production system sustainment; solution development environment; enterprise training and training devices; product lifecycle support; and service transition for change requests and engineering change proposals. Work will be performed in Stafford, Virginia (50 percent); and Quantico, Virginia (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $18,850,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The base was awarded on a sole source in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1- only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

