MedStar Honors Community Leaders

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is proud to announce that 11 of its associates have now graduated from Leadership Southern Maryland, a program that educates and inspires leaders from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Leadership Southern Maryland, or LSM, is now in its 10th year of putting participants through a nine-month program of learning to be stronger leaders in the community. The program has given MedStar St. Mary’s a stronger presence in the region’s leadership.

Dr. Stephen T. Michaels is the chief operating and medical officer and senior vice president of MedStar St. Mary’s. Dr. Michaels became the latest associate to complete the LSM program when he graduated with the Class of 2017 in May.

LSM is an independent organization that offers leadership development to broaden executives’ knowledge of the challenges and opportunities here in the region. The nonprofit organization chooses about 35 participants each year for its interactive, hands-on course. The focus areas include education, health care, housing and human services, economic development, and public safety.

“Working and learning alongside such a talented group of people through Leadership Southern Maryland was very rewarding,” Dr. Michaels said. “I feel we all learned a tremendous amount about the communities we serve. We are taking those lessons back with us to better assist our neighbors, colleagues, friends, and patients.”

Other LSM graduates from MedStar St. Mary’s include Teresa Brannigan, MSN, RN, infection control practitioner (LSM ’16); Ruby Hawks, marketing and public relations specialist (LSM ’16); Darla Hardy, MHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, PCCN, former director of nursing resources (LSM ’15); Holly Meyer, director of marketing, public relations and philanthropy (LSM ’14); Cheryl Wyatt, nurse practitioner, Emergency Department (LSM ’13); Lori Werrell, director of population and community health (LSM ’13); Lars Reinhart, MD, former vice chief, Emergency Department (LSM ’12); John Greely, director of performance and health information management (LSM ’11); Denise McDowell, former director of performance and health information management (LSM ’10); and Joan Gelrud, former vice president (LSM ’09).

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.