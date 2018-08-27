MedStar Diabetes Work Earns CDC Recognition

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown has earned CDC Recognition for its Diabetes Prevention Program. The hospital was awarded full recognition by the Centers for Disease Control, an honor reserved for “programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition,” according to a letter from the CDC.

To receive this CDC recognition, programs are required to:

Employ trained lifestyle coaches who are experts in helping build participants’ skills and confidence to make lasting lifestyle changes

Employ a diabetes prevention program coordinator who utilizes a CDC-approved curriculum

Achieve a minimum average weight loss of 5 percent for patients during the 12-month program

Be able to submit program data related to attendance, weight loss, and physical activity

To earn the recognition, the CDC also requires that at least 35 percent of participants in the programs be diagnosed with pre-diabetes through blood testing or have a history of gestational diabetes, a dangerous condition for pregnant women.

As part of the MedStar Diabetes Institute, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital also offers an excellent diabetes education program that has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association and is provided by a registered nurse and a dietician who has been trained in diabetes management.

call 301-475-6019.

