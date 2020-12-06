Maryland DNR 2021 Calendars Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Fresh off the presses, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2021 wall calendar features the stunning photos that won this year’s annual photo contest.

Each month reveals a new snapshot of Maryland’s scenic views, diverse wildlife, and outdoor pastimes. Order yours today!

The calendar makes a great gift for the photographer, planner, and/or wildlife-watcher in your life. Get one for yourself or as a gift for family, friends, or coworkers.

Photo above courtesy of Maryland DNR.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.