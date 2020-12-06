December 6, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Lions Club Honors Poster Contest Winner -

Thursday, December 3, 2020

TPP, NAWCAD Seeking STEM Workshop Proposals -

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Bid Now on Rotary Club Auction Items -

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Pax Partnership Seeks Donations for St. Mary’s Caring -

Monday, November 30, 2020

Maryland DNR 2021 Calendars Available

Posted by on Sunday, December 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Calendars

Fresh off the presses, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2021 wall calendar features the stunning photos that won this year’s annual photo contest.

Each month reveals a new snapshot of Maryland’s scenic views, diverse wildlife, and outdoor pastimes. Order yours today!

The calendar makes a great gift for the photographer, planner, and/or wildlife-watcher in your life. Get one for yourself or as a gift for family, friends, or coworkers.

Photo above courtesy of Maryland DNR.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment