Maintenance-Related Innovations Sought by DoD

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Material Readiness is challenging government and industry to submit their maintenance-related innovations. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the Maintenance Innovation Challenge. The deadline for submissions in October 2, 2020.

Revolutionary or Evolutionary? Showcase innovations to the maintenance community at the 2020 Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium and shape the future of the industry.

Sustainment innovation development and adoption is increasingly relevant as the Defense Department strives to accelerate materiel availability by improving the viability of the defense industrial base capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has again illuminated the gaps in DoD’s domestic resources, industrial capabilities, and supply chain approaches.

From eligible submissions, six finalists will be selected to present their new technologies, processes, or business practices during a breakout session at the 2020 DoD Maintenance Symposium. Attendees will determine the People’s Choice winner and the top MIC winner will be selected in collaboration by three senior sustainment leadership bodies.

New this year — the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences has committed to support the demonstration of the winner’s innovation in a selected DoD activity by making available $50,000 and necessary in-kind labor to the associated commercial technology provider, to the extent permitted under the existing Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities Cooperative Agreement. Both winners will be announced and formally recognized during the plenary session.

Additionally, all who submit a qualifying abstract and quad-chart will be published in the popular MIC publication.

The 2020 DoD Maintenance Symposium will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from December 7-10, 2020. Find event information here.

