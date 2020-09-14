LSM Emerging Leaders Visit Sotterley

Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2020 held its fourth of six program sessions last month.

This first hybrid program day (half in-person, half virtual) began with a meeting at Historic Sotterley. Those who were unable to attend in person participated by live stream.

There was a tour of the grounds with Sotterley Education Coordinator Katherine Humphries. The tour was followed by a panel discussion on nonprofit stewardship and responsibilities with Nancy Easterling (LSM’12), executive director of Historic Sotterley; Robin Finnacom, St. Mary’s County coordinator for the Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland; and Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland.

The panel provided insights into their definition of stewardship and what it takes to be a leader in a nonprofit organization, as well as the nonprofit sector’s unique challenges. The class then received an overview on ethics from retired US Navy RADM Bert Johnston.

After lunch, the group met virtually for the remainder of the day.

It began with Amy Ford (LSM’19), branch manager of the Lexington Park Library, who led a discussion on authentic leadership using “Discover Your True North” by Bill George as a guide. The day ended with a panel discussion on civic engagement and servant leadership with St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin and St. Mary’s Del. Brian Crosby.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the region.

Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster, and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking. The sessions will conclude with a capstone project and graduation in October. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community serve as panelists and guest speakers.

For more information, contact Ms. Foster at 301-862-SOMD or denise@leadershipsomd.org, or or go to www.leadershipsomd.org.

In other Leadership Southern Maryland news:

Blair Brennan Slaughter has joined LSM as its new executive program facilitator.