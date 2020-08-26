Slaughter New LSM Program Facilitator

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Dr. Blair Brennan Slaughter is the new executive program facilitator for Leadership Southern Maryland.

Dr. Slaughter was selected for this position after longtime facilitator Eliot Pfanstiehl announced his retirement earlier in the summer.

Dr. Slaughter is the founder of Delve Consulting, a business that delivers executive coaching, organizational effectiveness, talent management, change management, leadership development, and fractional HR support to its clients.

As an executive coach, Dr. Slaughter focuses on adaptability, working with leaders to quickly size up and address increasingly complex situations. Her goal is to enable leaders and organizations to thrive when they encounter new opportunities and challenges

She draws from 25 years of experience as an organizational and people leader.

Her industry experience includes health care, global financial services, technology, manufacturing, oil and gas, industry associations, and not-for-profits. Dr. Slaughter was adjunct faculty at Harvard Business School (2008 and 2009) teaching persuasive business communication. She holds a BS in finance, an MBA, and both an MA and PhD in organizational development.

In her nonprofit work, Dr. Slaughter is passionate about developing economic independence. She was board chair of Women Entrepreneurs of Baltimore and is now first vice president of the board of Humanim, a 500-plus person organization that serves those with significant employment barriers.

She is a graduate of Leadership Maryland, which unites 50 leaders annually across the state to make Maryland the best place to work and live.

In her spare time, Dr. Slaughter enjoys traveling, cooking, and scuba diving with her husband, Dave, and their daughters, Natalie and Cecilia.

About Leadership Southern Maryland

LSM is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid- to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.