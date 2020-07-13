Lockheed Launches AM Supplier Challenge

Virtual Information Session Set Tuesday, July 14

Lockheed Martin, in partnership with the University of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Commerce, is seeking qualified suppliers with innovative additive manufacturing (AM) technology to help deliver sustainment solutions. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the online session.

The objective of the challenge is to create new, targeted opportunities at Lockheed Martin for applicable start-ups, and small and mid-tier businesses in the AM technology area.

The deadline for challenge responses is Friday, July 17.

Those interested may speak with Lockheed Martin experts at TechPort through a virtual information session from 1 to 3 pm Tuesday, July 14.

