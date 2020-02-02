Local Singer Carr to Open 2020 Jazz Fest

The 20th Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, recently honored as the only event in Maryland to win one of four statewide tourism awards for 2019, announced local artist and St. Mary’s County resident Latrice Carr will open for nationally known jazz acts at the event slated for July 10-12, 2020.

Ms. Carr, a multi-genre singer and songwriter originally from Portsmouth, VA, is known for her soulful range and gospel roots, which exhibits her passion for the music she performs. Having begun singing in front of large crowds at an early age, Ms. Carr has become a widely known regular at establishments across Southern Maryland and the Washington, DC, metrpolitan area, including singing the national anthem at a variety of professional sporting events like the Washington Nationals, high-profile locations like Maryland Live Casino, and even performances throughout Europe and other mid-Atlantic locations.

Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, one of the festival’s organizing partners, is elated at the selection of Ms. Carr as opener.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Latrice was picked to open our 21st annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival this year. She is an amazing individual and artist, and we are lucky to add such a talented St. Mary’s countian to open for us,” Ms. Stone said. “It is an especially appropriate choice as 2020 is the Year of the Woman in Maryland, so it is great to have a remarkable local woman as Latrice lending her wonderful voice to our lineup.”

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 and expanded from a one-day Saturday event into a multiday weekend celebration that includes hotel packages and giveaways, free Friday night jazz performances on the Leonardtown square, Prohibition-era movies, cocktails and restaurant specials, new and unique food vendors at the Saturday waterfront festival, and Sunday jazz brunches, art shows, and wine tastings.

Ms. Carr, who will open for two other large jazz acts during the Saturday main event at St. Clement’s Island Museum along the Potomac River, feels grateful to be part of such an event.

“It is exciting to think that some of the best moments in my life have not occurred yet and this is definitely one of those moments,” Ms. Carr said. “As a long-standing resident of St. Mary’s County, being the opening act for the 2020 Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival is a huge honor. This is an event that everyone in the county talks about and being a part of it all is so special to me. Since putting the band together years ago I have always wanted to be included in such a classic county event.”

