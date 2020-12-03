Lions Club Honors Poster Contest Winner

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The Lexington Park Lions Club has announced the first-level winner in its 2020 Peace Poster Contest — Elaina Fitzsimmons.

The theme this year was PEACE THROUGH SERVICE, and student artists were to reflect their interpretation of this theme in their posters.

Elaina is an eighth-grade student at Esperanza Middle School. Her winning poster will be forwarded to the next level of competition where she will compete with students from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties, and the District of Columbia.

“This poster is of volunteer paramedics volunteering at the Black Lives Matter rally. I thought it represented the peace through service theme because I know the person in this picture, and she is at the rally to allow other people to peacefully protest violence against people of color,” Elaina said.

The Lexington Park Lions Club thanks all of the artists who submitted posters!

