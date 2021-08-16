Lex Park Health Hub Will Be Test & Vaccine Site

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 16, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing at the new Behavioral Health Hub on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Additionally, COVID vaccinations also will be available at the Hub beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

COVID testing will no longer be available at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program office in Lexington Park.

Effective August 16 the health department will offer COVID testing at:

SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown from 8 am to 3:30 pm Monday-Friday

Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (formerly the PNC Bank) from 8 am to 3:30 pm Monday-Friday

Effective September 1 the health department will offer COVID testing at the Behavioral Health Hub:

Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows.

Drive-thru (walk up available for vehicles over 6’10” or residents on foot)

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

“Our county is now demonstrating high community spread of COVID-19, mostly affecting adults and youth who are not yet fully vaccinated. Ready access to testing and vaccine for this illness is critical to controlling the surge we are experiencing. This new location is easily accessible, even to those without cars,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “The best thing you can do for your health and your community right now is to get vaccinated. Please get tested if you are having COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Community members showing any sign or symptom of COVID-19 should get tested within 24 to 48 hours, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Asymptomatic persons exposed to COVID-19 who are not yet fully vaccinated are also encouraged to get tested.

For more information on testing locations and hours, including rapid PCR testing, go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For more information about COVID-19 updates and information, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700