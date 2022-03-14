LCV Gives Hoyer Perfect Score on Votes

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, March 14, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a 100% score from the League of Conservation Voters for his votes on key environmental issues.

LCV, a national nonpartisan environmental organization, recently released its 2021 National Environmental Scorecard for members of Congress.

“I am honored to receive a perfect score on this year’s League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard. It is eminently clear that we have a duty to ensure our environment is protected and sustained for future generations,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Climate change is an existential crisis, and we must act now to bolster climate resiliency while safeguarding the environment and our communities from the threats of a warming planet. That is why I have been proud to vote and bring to the floor measures that do just that, while also helping enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will allow communities across Maryland to build stronger infrastructure, clean up the Chesapeake Bay, invest in our clean energy economy, and more.”

Rep. Hoyer said that now is the time for smart infrastructure that reconnects communities, fortifies efforts to combat climate change, and meets the needs of the people.

“I look forward to continuing to make confronting the climate crisis a top priority in Congress, as well as fighting for our beloved Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, Maryland’s stunning landscapes, and precious wildlife. I also remain committed to delivering on President Biden’s bold, $550 billion in investments for climate, which will have a resounding impact on Marylanders statewide,” he said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.