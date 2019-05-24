Landfill, STS Schedules for Holiday Weekend

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, all St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, at their normal times.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed on Monday, May 27. The six convenience centers and STS will be open for normal business hours on Sunday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 28. The St. Andrews Landfill (normally closed on Sundays) will be open on Saturday, May 25, and reopen Tuesday, May 28.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed on Monday, May 27.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries on May 27.

The St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums will be open from 10 am to 5 pm each day throughout the holiday weekend.

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will be closed for Memorial Day weekend from May 25 through 27.

