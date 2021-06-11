Knowledge Boxing Offers Free Youth Sessions

Knowledge Boxing Center in Lexington Park will be offering free KBC HOOD LOVE training sessions for select youth throughout the summer.

Boxing training is an extremely demanding regimen of physical and mental conditioning that develops keen problem-solving skills and the following life skills:

Concise thinking

Perseverance toward success

Attention to detail

Self-control

Goal setting

Since its inception over 100 years ago, the sport of boxing has improved, and quite frankly saved, the lives of millions of young men and women across the globe by allowing them a responsible outlet for negative energy, officials from the center said. Boxing also teaches young people how to apply the above life skills both in and out of the ring, consequently increasing their chances for success.

Thanks to a donation made in loving memory of Knowledge boxer “Fearless” Carter Marohn-Johnson and his mother “Relentless” Rhya Marohn, the center is able to offer this program free to the greater Lexington Park community.

Here are the details and how to apply:

The target is at-risk, male and female minority youth and young adults (8-22) in the immediate Lexington Park area (Patuxent Homes, Shangri-La, River Bay, Southampton, etc.), especially those from single-parent households.

There is no cost. Training, registration fees, and equipment will be provided thanks to the memorial donation.

All minors must have parental consent.

Apply by completing an application here.

At the Knowledge Boxing Center, students will find a fun, friendly, respectful, supportive, yet demanding, environment to help you meet your fitness, self-defense and/or competitive goals. Under the center’s proven training curriculum you will: lose weight, build strength, improve health, gain confidence, and learn how to fight.

The application includes a requirement to write a paragraph to describe why the athlete wants to join the program. This must be completed by the athlete.

All applications must be submitted by Monday, June 14, at noon. Participants will be contacted by Wednesday, June 16. Sessions will begin Tuesday, June 22.

Call 301-481-2978 with questions.

Knowledge Boxing Center’s gym is at 21310 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park. Phone 301-481-8947; email: knowledgeboxing@hotmail.com.

