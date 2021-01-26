Join In for a Fun Night of Trivia

Posted by Editor on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

TechPort UAS business incubator and St. Mary’s Young Professionals are inviting the community to join them for a fun night of trivia. The virtual event will be held from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, January 26.

Register here. Zoom information will be sent 24 hours in advance of the event to all registered participants.

About TechPort UAS

The TechPort UAS incubator endeavors to help diversify the local business environment of Southern Maryland. Operated under contract by the University of Maryland, TechPort targets startup and early-stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology.

The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3-D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising, and expanded funding opportunities.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; email:tommylug@gmail.com. Or visit TechPort’s Leader Member Page; or visit them on Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn