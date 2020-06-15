In Indo-Pacific Region, a Massive Show of US Naval Force

While China is slowly building up military outposts in the South China Sea, putting missile and electronic warfare systems on them, the US and other allies in the region have beefed up operations, reports The Associated Press. For the first time in nearly three years, three American aircraft carriers are patrolling the Indo-Pacific waters, a massive show of naval force.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved nearly $6 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative in its version of the defense policy bill, reports Defense News. It authorizes $1.4 billion in fiscal 2021, which would be $188.6 million above the administration’s budget request, and $5.5 billion for fiscal 2022. The PDI is a new military fund to boost deterrence against China in the Pacific.

China has condemned the US military for the “provocative” flight of one of its aircraft over Taiwan, Reuters reports, saying the move infringed upon China’s sovereignty and contravened international law.

Maryland Department of the Environment says it plans to test drinking water and Chesapeake Bay oysters for the presence of what are known as “forever chemicals” — a step toward potential regulation of a class of harmful human-made substances called PFAS — per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, reports The Baltimore Sun. Regulators are working with the US Navy to explore potential contamination at the NAS Patuxent River, where a lab conducted some research to help develop firefighting foams that contain PFAS.

The Pentagon’s budget proposal for FY2021 includes a number of significant cuts to military aviation programs across the services, reports The Drive. The Senate Armed Services Committee version of the budget seeks to block many of those cuts.

With commercial communications technologies ramping up development of new technologies at a faster clip than government systems can match, US special operations forces are feeling the coming parity acutely, reports Breaking Defense. “The competitive space is expanding, but we aren’t the only ones expanding it,” Col. Michael McGuire, US Special Operations Command’s director of combat development, said at a recent virtual special ops conference.

President Donald Trump says he is against renaming US Army installations that are named after Confederate commanders, reports The Washington Post. This came two days after DefSec Mark Esper said he was open to the idea. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is opposed to renaming Fort Bragg, reports The Charlotte Observer. There are 10 military bases named after Confederate generals, reports USA Today. Some lawmakers in the House and Senate pushed to force defense leaders to make the changes anyway, calling it an issue of respect and inclusivity, reports Military Times.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry welcomes President Trump’s reported plan to withdraw more than a quarter of US troops from Germany, reports Military Times, saying it would help bolster security in Europe.

The British Royal Navy is quarantining its fighter pilots who will serve on the HMS Queen Elizabeth, reports The National Interest. The Navy said it would test the 600 sailors and airmen who will serve on the carrier as a precaution. The new carrier will be undergoing sea trials in preparation for its first deployment next year.

A female US Air Force F-35A pilot made history recently by becoming the first woman to fly the fighter into combat, reports Business Insider. Capt. Emily “Banzai” Thompson is deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Col. Tyler Schaff assumed command of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews from Col. Andrew Purath during a change of command ceremony Thursday, the base reports. JBA said goodbye to its 11th Wing as it activated the 316th Wing.

The 11th Wing – The Chief’s Own has returned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, reports dvidshub.net. An activation and assumption-of-command ceremony was held Friday at the Bolling Club on base.

Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost has been nominated to succeed Gen. Maryanne Miller as the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command commander, reports UPNI News. If the lieutenant general’s appointment is confirmed, she will — on Gen. Miller’s retirement after 39 years — become the highest-ranking woman in the US military.

The third Maryland-DC Breeding Bird Atlas (BBA3) project is underway and anyone who works, visits or recreates onboard NAS Patuxent River properties can help collect vital data, reports dcmilitary.com.

The deadline for Maryland schools and restaurants to stop using Styrofoam food containers and cups has been extended from July 1 to October 1, reports Maryland Matters.

The Atlantic hurricane season is already one for the record books, reports CNN, and it’s only just getting started.

Army researchers are taking their first COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the next research stage — human clinical trials, reports Military Times.

Contracts:

Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts, is awarded a $7,956,180 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order (N68936-19-F-0379) against a General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Multiple Award Contract (GS00Q14OADU336). Work will be performed in Point Mugu, California (90%); Whidbey Island, Washington (1.67%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.67%); China Lake, California (1.67%); Baltimore, Maryland (1.67%); St. Louis, Missouri (1.67%); and El Segundo, California (1.65%). This modification exercises an option for engineering, technical and programmatic support services for the development of electronic attack and electronic warfare products within the Airborne Electronic Attack Integrated Program. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $829,056 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity.

Sysco Hampton Roads Inc., Suffolk, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $377,791,948 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a two-year base contract with one one-year option period and one two-year option period. Location of performance is Virginia, with a June 9, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-3277).

Johnson Controls Government Systems LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $7,836,200 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the dollar of a contract task order for the upgrade of a cogeneration power plant, government-maintained buildings and the Metasys building automation software under the Energy Savings Performance Contract within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. Work will be performed in Twentynine Palms, California, and provides for contractors to complete the upgrade of the cogeneration plant, government-maintained buildings and the Metasys building automation software. Work is expected to be complete by November 2026. After the award of this modification, the total cumulative task order value will be $194,104,318. For this project, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms has agreed to pay for the costs of services and construction from project financing, which will be obtained by Johnson Controls Government Systems LLC. The NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (DACA87-97-D-0069-EJP3).

Versar Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W912PL-20-D-0028); E3 Federal Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia (W912PL-20-D-0029); Accura Engineering, Atlanta, Georgia (W912PL-20-D-0030); and Stanley Consultants, Austin, Texas (W912PL-20-D-0031), will compete for each order of the $300,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support various construction activities along the southern border of the U.S. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 11, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $13,444,607 modification (P00036) to contract W911QX-17-C-0018 to extend mission critical defense cyber operation services provided by ICF. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Columbia, Fort Meade, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $13,444,607 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

IBM Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,964,932 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to contract FA7014-19-F-A152 for advisory and assistance support. This modification exercises Option Year One that continues support for the development, implementations, analysis and provision of policies, guidance, oversight, career field management and human capital management programs across the civil engineer enterprise. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Aug. 2, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three offers received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,340,387 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York (HQ0727-16-D-0001); BAE Systems Information and Electronics, Nashua, New Hampshire (HQ0727-16-D-0002); General Dynamics Mission Systems, Bloomington, Minnesota (HQ0727-16-D-0003); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland (HQ0727-16-D-0004); Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions Inc., Lansdale, Pennsylvania (HQ0727-16-D-0005); Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California (HQ0727-16-D-0006); The Boeing Co., Hazelwood, Missouri (HQ0727-16-D-0007); and Honeywell International Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (HQ0727-16-D-0008), are being awarded a maximum $10,271,000,000 modification on existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, Advanced Technology Support Program IV (ATSP4) contracts. The modification raises the ceiling on the current ATSP4 contracts from $7,200,000,000 to $17,471,000,000. ATSP4 are multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts for engineering services designed to resolve problems with obsolete, unreliable, unmaintainable, underperforming, or incapable electronics hardware and software through development of advanced technology insertions and applications to meet the requirements of the Department of Defense for a quick reaction capability. With all options exercised, the ordering period goes until March 31, 2026. The contracts were competitively procured via a February 2015 solicitation resulting in nine proposals and eight awards. No funds are being obligated on award. Funding will occur through individual task orders. The Defense Microelectronics Activity, McClellan, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $368,194,942 not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract modification (P00036) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the procurement of five F-35A Lightning II lot 14 aircraft, one F-35B lot 14 combat aircrafts and associated red gear for the government of Italy. It also authorizes the common capability scope of work at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility in Cameri, Italy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (35%); Cameri, Italy (28%); El Segundo, California (15%); Warton, United Kingdom (8%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental US (1.3%) and various locations outside the continental US (0.7%). Work is expected to be complete by June 2023. Non-Department of Defense funds for $184,429,857 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $7,456,371 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement task order under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (GSA OASIS). This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is also for a wide range of operational, analytical and management support services in support of the US Marine Corps Central Command. Work will be performed in Tampa, Florida (90%); and Bahrain (10%). Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. This task order includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and one six-month option period, which, will bring the cumulative value of this task order to $48,846,236 if exercised. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,456,371 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively solicited via the GSA OASIS Pool 1 and four proposals were received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-20-F-0227).

