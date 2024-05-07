Hoyer Tours Key Bridge Wreckage

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer and Dutch Ruppersberger met with emergency personnel at the Unified Command Center tasked with reopening the Port of Baltimore after a ship collision led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

Leaders from the US Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Transportation, and other members of the interagency working group gave the congressmen a briefing on their progress to remove the wreckage, including the successful reopening of the Limited Access Channel just the day prior – a week ahead of schedule.

Congressman Hoyer, who represents Maryland’s 5th District, and Rep. Ruppersberger of the state’s 2nd District, also received an update from the Unified Command Center on the continued efforts to recover the bodies of those lost in the collapse. The congressmen joined personnel for a boat tour of salvage and recovery operations in the harbor.

Ever since the collapse, Mr. Hoyer has worked with Maryland’s congressional delegation and the Moore-Miller administration to support the families of those who lost their lives and secure funding for the emergency mission to clear the Port of Baltimore and rebuild the bridge as safely and expeditiously as possible. He has also stood with the Biden-Harris administration in its commitment to use federal funds to cover the cost of the project.

Earlier in April, Rep. Hoyer joined the Maryland delegation to introduce the Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act – bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would authorize a 100% federal cost share for the replacement effort.

“Reopening this port and rebuilding this bridge as quickly as possible is in the interest of every American,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I praise the Unified Command for its continued dedication during this difficult hour. As I saw during my visit to the wreckage, emergency personnel are working around the clock to get the Port of Baltimore back up and running. It’s crucial that the federal government provide them with vital resources for this project immediately. This is not an act of charity; it’s an investment in the American economy.”

“Rebuilding the Key Bridge – quickly, safely, and stronger – is essential to restoring jobs, protecting the supply chain and keeping inflation down. It’s also necessary to ensure no other families will ever have to endure the heartache of those of the six workers who died performing a community service and who deserve our respect and gratitude,” Rep. Ruppersberger said. “I am incredibly impressed with Unified Command’s efforts – they are working around the clock on an impossibly complex mission in often dangerous conditions and are, at the moment, ahead of schedule. Team Maryland stands ready to assist them any way we can.”

