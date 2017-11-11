Hoyer to Speak at Veterans Day Ceremony

In recognition of Veterans Day, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) released the following statement:

“On Veterans Day, families and communities gather to honor the service and sacrifices of those who have worn the uniform of our nation. For those who bear the physical and mental scars of war we pay a special tribute, and we pledge to continue caring for them in recognition of all they have given to secure our freedom. Let us never forget the debt we owe to all who have served – on this day and every day.

“There is much we can learn from our nation’s veterans. Those who have served understand the meaning of duty and honor, selflessness and humility. They know what it means to put country first and to see not the differences that separate us but the commonalities that bind us as Americans. In our deeply divided country, I hope we can use this opportunity to draw inspiration from our veterans and recognize that we are one nation, united by common dreams and a common flag.

“I will continue to work to make certain the new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Charlotte Hall, and its satellite location in Lexington Park, moves forward. These facilities are long overdue, and will ensure our veterans have access to high-quality health care in Southern Maryland.”

The congressman is scheduled to attend the 42th annual Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade in St. Mary’s County on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 am. Following the parade, he will make brief remarks at the Veterans Day ceremony.

The public is invited to salute America’s veterans at the parade. The march, sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Commissioners of Leonardtown, travels along Fenwick Street and features veterans, dignitaries, military units, color guards, classic and antique cars, scouts, motorcycles and horses, as well as fire, police and emergency personnel and equipment. Immediately following the parade, spectators are encouraged to remain in the town square for a memorial ceremony to include patriotic music, laying of wreaths and words of remembrance.

