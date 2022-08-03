Hoyer Seeking Photos for Annual Contest

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s Facebook Cover Photo Contest is underway. The deadline to submit photos is Friday, August 12.

“I am so glad to once again launch my annual Facebook Cover Photo Contest,” the congressman said. “From now through Friday, August 12, you can submit your favorite photo taken in Maryland, along with your name and where the photo was taken, to [email protected]. The winner will be announced in early September, and your photo could be featured as my Facebook cover photo for the upcoming year.”

Please be sure to follow the contest rules:

Photos must be submitted by Friday, August 12.

Photos must be submitted by the person who took the photo, and photos must be taken in Maryland.

By submitting a photo, you are giving my office permission to use it on social media or my website.

