Hoyer Secures Funds for SMCM Marine Sciences Program

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, April 13, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited St. Mary’s College of Maryland earlier this month for a briefing on the federal funding he secured to support the school’s new marine sciences program and the renovation of its Marine Science Aquatic Lab.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a flow-through river-water system that allows students to study the St. Mary’s River in a laboratory setting. It also has infrastructure to simulate other environments and water conditions for teaching and research purposes.

Congressman Hoyer successfully advocated for the inclusion of $1,000,000 for the lab project in the FY2023 Omnibus and $900,000 in the FY2022 Omnibus to help launch the school’s marine sciences program and outfit it with a research vessel, new scientific equipment, and other key resources.

“I was pleased to return to St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s campus to see how the investments we are making in our schools are enhancing students’ success,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said after attending the briefing April 3 and touring the upgraded facility. “I was proud to work with SMCM to secure substantial funding in the FY2023 omnibus to renovate the aquatic lab. From biochemistry to marine science, this project will help ensure that our state’s schools remain at the forefront of important research fields. We must ensure that our students – no matter their field – have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive both in the classroom and in the workforce, and I look forward to continuing to work with SMCM to advance that mission.”

