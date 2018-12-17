Hoyer Releases 2019 House Floor Schedule

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, December 17, 2018 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader-elect Steny H. Hoyer has released the House Floor Schedule for 2019 during the 116th Congress.

In a news release about the schedule, Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said Congress is welcoming a large class of new members and many of them have young families. To accommodate this, those who wrote the schedule worked to balance time in Washington, DC, with time for members to work in their districts, plus spend time with their families.

“As we return to regular order, next year’s schedule is intended to accommodate committee work on the pressing challenges facing our nation and to provide members with certainty when planning their schedules,” the congressman said.

In his release, Congressman Hoyer said this upcoming Congress will have significant issues to address. They will be working on ways to lower health care and prescription drug costs, to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure, enact government reforms to renew Americans’ faith in government, and expand economic opportunities and raise wages. The plan is to also restore Congress’ critical oversight role in protecting taxpayer dollars and the health and safety of the American people.

“In this election, the American people made it clear that the issues they care about are not being addressed, and they voted resoundingly for change,” Congressman Hoyer said in the release. “Beginning in January, the Democratic-led House will tackle the challenges facing our nation and work to make real progress for our people.”

See the schedule for the U.S. House of Representatives for 2019.

The schedule dictates that Congress will meet for 130 days in 2019. The House will be in session for 33 weeks. Nearly all of the weeks will be four-day weeks.

The House will not vote before 1 pm or after 7 pm, unless considering appropriations bills. If it’s necessary, the House can debate and consider other legislation after 7 pm, but votes will not be held past that time. On the first day of each week on the schedule, votes will occur at 6:30 pm. The last votes of the week may be necessary before 1 pm, and will not occur after 3 pm.

