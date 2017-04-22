Hoyer Makes Visits in District During Break

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Saturday, April 22, 2017

During Congress’ recent break, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer met with representatives from women’s commissions from across his district to discuss issues important to the organizations.

“I enjoyed meeting with representatives from women’s commissions from across the Fifth District,” the congressman said.

“I’m proud to help lead efforts in Congress to fight for equal pay, paid family and medical leave, higher wages, and stronger protections against domestic violence. As we marked Equal Pay Day on April 4, I was pleased to join my Democratic colleagues in reintroducing the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation to ensure equal pay means equal work,” he said.

He also participated in a roundtable discussion with health care providers in West River at a federally qualified health center, Owensville Primary Care, and meet with care providers who are “on the front lines of health care in our state,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, health centers across our state have received additional resources, and are able to serve more patients as a result. These centers provide access to care for thousands of Marylanders and funding them must remain a top priority in this Congress.”

“I will continue to strongly oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and will continue to fight for federal funding that makes it possible for these centers to extend their services, particularly to those impacted by the opioid epidemic and those in underserved areas.”

The congressman also met with the Calvert Nature Society to discuss its new campaign to preserve the Keim Forest. He told the group’s members that responsible conservation of land in Calvert County must remain a top priority.

During a meeting with members of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce he talked about issues important to the business community in Southern Maryland. “I was pleased to discuss with business leaders the range of issues expected to come up before Congress this year,” he said. “I appreciated hearing from them on the opportunities and challenges facing our community, and we discussed the need to continue efforts to grow the economy, invest in infrastructure, and support our schools.

The congressman also made a stop at Northern High School to discuss civil engagement with students. “Understanding how our government works is an important responsibility of all engaged citizens. These students are the next generation of leaders in our state, and I was very pleased to speak with them and encourage them to get involved in their communities. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these bright students,” he said. Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter. For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.