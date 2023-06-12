Hoyer Honors 5th District Educators

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer held his annual luncheon to honor 17 exceptional teachers and principals in Maryland’s Fifth District. Honorees included recipients of The Washington Post Finalists for the Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and County Teacher of the Year award winners.

“Teachers are the best of us, giving their careers to prepare the next generation of students with the skills they need to succeed,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I am proud to be with these extraordinary educators today and to celebrate all the teachers of the Fifth District. Over the past few years, they have faced enormous challenges but adapted and showed resilience. In Congress, I will continue to fight for the funding needed to expand education and resources for teachers.”

The following principals and teachers were honored at the luncheon June 1 in Upper Marlboro:

St. Mary’s County

Julie Morrison, Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist Alisha Swann, Esperanza Middle School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24)

Esperanza Middle School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) Melissa Kiernan, Leonardtown High School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23)

Anne Arundel County

Charles Whittaker, Center of Applied Technology North HVAC, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) and Washington Post Teacher of the Year award winner

Center of Applied Technology North HVAC, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) and Washington Post Teacher of the Year award winner Richard Rogers, Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist

Calvert County

Rachael Ulmer, Huntingtown High School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23)

Huntingtown High School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) John Allen, Huntingtown High School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24)

Huntingtown High School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) Krystal Butler, Northern High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist

Northern High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist Carrie Akins, Career and Technology Academy, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist

Charles County

Morghan E. Hungerford, Arthur Middleton Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23)

Arthur Middleton Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) Michelle Bradshaw, Maurice J. McDonough High School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24)

Maurice J. McDonough High School, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) Rachel Proctor, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist Carrie Richardson, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist

Prince George’s County

Ryan Daniel, Fort Foote Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist

Fort Foote Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist Karuna Skariah, Robert Goddard Montessori School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist

Robert Goddard Montessori School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist Mary Truman, Kenmoor Early Childhood Center, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24)

Kenmoor Early Childhood Center, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) Evelyn Policarpio, Benjamin Tasker Middle School, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23)

