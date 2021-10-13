Hoyer: COVID Still Having Harmful Impact on Economy

The September 2021 jobs report shows that COVID-19 is still having a harmful impact on the US economy, said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer.

“While the report includes promising indicators that America’s recovery is moving forward, with the unemployment rate declining, it is clear that Congress must do more to encourage businesses to hire for jobs that pay well and offer opportunities to workers and their families to get ahead,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD). “We also need to address the continued decline in women’s participation in the workforce, including by making child care more affordable and accessible. That’s why it is essential that we enact President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Employers added 194,000 jobs, and the jobless rate was 4.8% for September. View the report here.

The congressman said the economy is teeming with potential, making it all the more critical that Congress not miss the opportunity of this moment to ensure that businesses, workers, and their families are able to reach for success.

“The legislation Democrats are working on would make needed investments in both the physical infrastructure and human infrastructure that strengthen and secure our economy. Those efforts – the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act – will deliver on the promises that President Biden and Democrats made to the American people to make our economy work for everyone, to make opportunities more equitable, and to invest in infrastructure in a way that creates millions of good jobs here in our country,” he said.

