How to Help Kids’ Uncertainty

Posted by Walden Wise on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Uncertainty is exhausting—and not just for adults. Kids feel it, too. The shifting routines. The background noise of grown-up stress. The questions about their world. And while we can’t promise stability in everything around them, we can give kids something even more powerful: A steady, emotionally present adult who helps them make sense of it all.

This month, we’re featuring a core Walden Wise resource:

CoCreating with Kids: Science-Based Practices to Enhance Emotional Health

It’s one of the most important guides in our collection—and it was built with care by our founding Scientific Advisors to help CoCreators like you turn emotional health science into real, meaningful connection.

Inside, you’ll find:

Clear, practical ways to show up for kids emotionally—especially when life feels unpredictable.

Simple questions to help you reflect on your role and what you bring to the kids in your life.

Hands-on activities and conversations you can use right now to strengthen emotional connection, build safety, and help kids feel more like themselves.

This isn’t about adding pressure. It’s about anchoring into what already matters most: helping kids feel seen, understood, and supported—just as they are.

You don’t have to do it perfectly. You just have to start from where you are, with the intention to show up.

You’re not alone in this. We’re here, and so is this powerful community of CoCreators.

