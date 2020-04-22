How to Buy Local During Pandemic

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants to reminds residents that food and agriculture businesses remain essential under Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order. This includes grocery stores, farmers markets, farm stands, and restaurants offering carry-out and delivery services.

The Maryland’s Best program has released an interactive map feature to better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers.

Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. Additionally, seafood harvesters can access the interactive map to reach out directly to markets and join their list of vendors.

The map includes farmers markets across the state. As a primary source of nutrition in some communities, many farmers markets remain open across the state with protocols in place to promote social distancing, environmental cleaning, and sanitation. Check with individual markets for the most current information on their hours and operations.

Additionally, Marylanders can support local restaurants offering takeout food through the Keep Calm and Carry Out campaign, a partnership between the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland Office of Tourism, and the Maryland Restaurant Association. More information on Maryland’s agriculture and seafood producers is available at MarylandsBest.net.

Information on local restaurants can be found on the Southern Maryland Is Hungry Facebook page here.

Find the latest information about COVID-19 from the Maryland Department of Health’s website.