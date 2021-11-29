How Ready Is Postal Service for Holiday Mail?

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and the other members of Maryland’s delegation have asked the US postmaster general to report on the Postal Service’s efforts to ensure mail is delivered in a timely manner this holiday season.

In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the lawmakers pressed for answers on specific questions regarding USPS’ preparations for the holiday mail surge, as well as actions it has taken to correct the processing issues identified in this month’s OIG report on Baltimore area mail facilities.

“We are writing to follow up on your recent commitment that the US Postal Service is ready to deliver packages in a timely manner this holiday season, and to request an update on the Postal Service’s implementation of recommendations made by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) following their review of problems at nine post offices in Baltimore, MD,” the lawmakers wrote.

According to the most recent data on service performance published by the OIG, which covers July to September of 2021, 89% of packages were delivered on time in the Baltimore District and 88.6% of packages were delivered on time in the Capital District.

“There continue to be significant service problems in Maryland, but this is a welcome improvement from the poor service our constituents received last holiday season,” the lawmakers continued. “That said, the OIG’s report on Baltimore revealed several problems that could contribute to a recurrence of delays this holiday season, including that 42% of the packages they sampled in their review had been improperly scanned.

“We heard from many constituents who experienced problems sending holiday gifts to their loved ones, shipping products for their business, and receiving life-saving medication. We have also spoken with the postal workers who do their best every day to deliver top-notch service and take pride in their vital mission, and they deserve leadership that puts them in a position to succeed,” they note, going on to pose specific questions regarding to the postmaster general their concerns.”

