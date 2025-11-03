How Are the Kids? And You?

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, November 3, 2025

Back-to-school brought a swirl of emotions—excitement, nerves, anticipation, maybe even some stress. It’s not just kids who feel it. As adults, we’re juggling our own transitions while supporting theirs.

As the end-of-year holidays approach, with the added pressures and emotions they can bring, it’s a good time to check in with how the children in your life are navigating their stress. And checking on yours own as well.

That’s where Walden Wise’s newest Practice Guide, “How Am I Really Feeling?” comes in. It was designed with you in mind—as a resource for kids and a support for your own practice.

Inside, you’ll find:

Self-reflection prompts that help you pause and notice your own emotions, so you can show up with clarity and calm.

Conversation starters that take the guesswork out of talking with kids about feelings—at the dinner table, in the car, or after school.

Simple activities that transform everyday moments into chances for growth, connection, and resilience.

Because here’s the truth: when we take care of our own emotional health, we model for kids how to take care of theirs. Every day can be a fresh chance to nurture the skills that will carry kids (and us) through the years ahead.

Start your November practice with the How Am I Really Feeling Guide. Use it as a touchstone—something to return to whenever the season feels busy or overwhelming.

At Walden Wise, we believe the moments available to talk about emotions and stress aren’t something to push past. They’re an invitation. A chance to practice noticing, naming, and honoring feelings together—because that’s what builds true emotional health.

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators–caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

