House Committee Passes $733B Defense Budget

The House Armed Services Committee passed a $733 billion defense policy bill, reports Defense Systems. The committee voted 33-24 largely along party lines to send the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to the House floor. UPI News reports the committee rejected two Republican amendments for additional funding and deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads. The language in the bill calls for a space force within the Department of the Air Force, a civilian secretary and a four-star general as commandant, reports Defense News.

Lockheed Martin faces a patent infringement lawsuit over its SmartSat technology from Vector Launch, a new company that claims its patents on its GalacticSky “software-defined” micro-satellites preceded Lockheed’s concepts, reports CBS Denver.

Turkey expects delivery of the Russian-made missile system next month, reports The Washington Times. “Turkey has already bought S-400 defense systems. It is a done deal,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Pentagon plans to remove Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program by early 2020, reports Air Force Magazine, and it’s likely the Turkish eviction won’t have much effect on cost or schedule of the program, according to a Lockheed Martin official. Top Turkish officials vowed retaliation against the US over the White House’s threats to expel the NATO partner from the F-35 program.

Libya was excluded from locations where US military personnel are deployed and equipped for combat as part of counterterrorism operations, reports Defense News.

US Army Maj. Gen. Michael D. Turello is the incoming commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. Military efforts in East Africa may shift mission focus from multinational training and counterterrorism to a permanent presence that seeks to strengthen US influence on the continent, reports Stars and Stripes.

DoD’s top civilian in charge of nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs, Guy Roberts, stepped down in April for reasons that remain murky, reports Foreign Policy. This is one of the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the Pentagon over the past six months, according to the report.

Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado is destroying obsolete chemical weapons — 780,000 shells containing 2,500 tons of mustard agent — for the Army, reports Army Times.

US officials said newly released intelligence, including a grainy video, illustrated Iran’s role in two explosions Thursday that crippled Japanese- and ­Norwegian-owned ships in the Gulf of Oman, reports The Washington Post. Fox News reports an MQ9 Reaper drone was fired on by the Iranians shortly after it arrived at the scene where the MV Altair tanker sent out a distress signal amid the attacks.

The US Naval Research Laboratory’s Center for Corrosion Science and Engineering has developed a safer topcoat that was recently applied to the exterior of military aircraft, reports Machine Design. Fighting corrosion is an ongoing battle for Navy and Marine aircraft as they routinely operate over salty, corrosive ocean environments.

Boeing is heading to the Paris Air Show amid controversy over its 737 Max, giving its rival Airbus an opportunity to steal the show, reports CNBC.

Tributes poured in Friday for Roy Clayton Mitchell Jr., the former speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates who died Thursday of cancer, reports Maryland Matters. Mr. Mitchell was 83.

Resource Management Concepts Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $101,231,753 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for information technology engineering and management services for aircraft, avionics, and weapons system requirements in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department (AD 5.4). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (71 percent); Orlando, Florida (7 percent); San Diego, California (6 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (6 percent); Point Mugu, California (5 percent); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0065).

Multi-MAC JV, Yuma, Arizona, is awarded a maximum amount $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for compliance with air emission regulations, Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act regulations, greenhouse gas and all other environmental media regulations to support Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense installations and federal agencies worldwide. No task orders are being issued at this time. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic area of responsibility including, but not limited to, California (45 percent); Virginia (15 percent); North Carolina (15 percent); Florida (5 percent); Maryland (5 percent); Washington (5 percent); Georgia (5 percent); and Europe Africa Southwest Asia (5 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of June 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-4010).

Technical Data Analysis Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $37,735,874 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and technical support services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Air Vehicle Department. Engineering and technical support services for this effort shall include analysis, development, and integration of warfare systems, aircraft structural life surveillance, service life assessments and service life extensions in support of various Navy and Marine Corps platforms. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business set-aside, competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0069).

WR Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $10,918,406 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, engineering, technical and logistical services associated with delivery and technical support of the AN/SPA-25H Indicator Group. These systems support surface ships and are the standard data and distribution system from radar sensors to navigational and tactical displays. Additionally, the Navy has a need to procure durable and reliable state-of the-art switchboards, decoders, converters, switches and upgrades, for existing AN/SPA-25G and AN/SPA-25H installations. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (90 percent); and various Navy shipyards (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,335,439 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0017819D4505).

CGI Federal Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $34,414,693 modification (P00049) to contract W911S0-15-C-0004 for Operational and Environment Core functions support services. Work will be performed in Fort Eustis, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2020. Fiscal 2190 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $23,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: A contract announced on June 12, 2019, for IBM Corp., Bethesda, Maryland (W912DY-19-F-0396), for $9,500,000 incorrectly identified the purpose of the contract. The contract is for the Department Of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program, Technology Insertion, Army Research Laboratory, Order 17 – Containerized Machine Learning System. All other information in the announcement was correct.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a maximum value $41,821,277 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for the overhaul and supplemental repair of MK-82 Directors and AN/SPG-62 antenna systems. The MK-82 Director and AN/SPG-62 Antenna Systems are mounted and operated in the ship’s open spaces and are subsystems of the MK-99 Fire Control System, part of the AEGIS combat system suite. The subsystems, subassemblies and components are critical shipboard systems providing illumination of targets and defense against incoming enemy aircraft and/or missiles. Machined parts, parts kits, waveguide kits and components are included to meet system manufacturing and overhaul requirements for the AN/SPG-62 and MK-82. Technical services include supplemental repair, disassembly and reassembly support, engineering, test support, and obsolescence resolution services. Technical services in support of the subsystems and related subassemblies and components are also included. Work will be performed in Bedford, Indiana (45 percent); Crane, Indiana (35 percent); and Springville, Indiana (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 defense procurement funds totaling of $873,088 will be obligated at the time of award and $417,620 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-19-D-WP44).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, Linthicum Maryland, is awarded a $15,363,070 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Triton Electronic Protection Enhancements. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be completed May 30, 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $1,000,000 is being obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-18-S-B001 “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Proposal will be received throughout the year under the long range BAA, therefore, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-19-C-1032).

Coggins International, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $19,625,627 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for electronic point of sales and supporting services for mobile devices. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year base contract with 10 one-year option periods. Location of performance is worldwide, with a June 13, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, National Guard and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP4702-19-D-0006).

AECOM – B&V USACE MED SATOC JC, Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded a $46,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-19-D-0032).

Inverness Technologies Inc., Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $45,045,282 firm-fixed-price contract for support of Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $23,278,839 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W9124D-19-C-0013).

InuTeq LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, was awarded a $14,749,738 modification (P00057) to contract W912DY-14-F-0095 for Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program Integrated Technical Services (Restricted). Work will be performed in Lorton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 16, 2019. Fiscal 2019 revolving; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,871,085 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

