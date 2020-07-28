Hance-Wells New SMECO Director

Susie Hance-Wells of Prince Frederick has been appointed to the SMECO Board of Directors to fill the unexpired portion of Samuel “Jack” Hammett’s three-year term, which ends in 2021.

Mr. Hammett, who stepped down as of March 31, 2020, represented Calvert and Anne Arundel counties and served on the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative board since 1990.

Four SMECO customer-members applied for the position.

The application and interview process began in April, and Hance-Wells took the oath of office at the July 21 meeting of the SMECO Board of Directors.

According to Scott White, chairman of SMECO’s board, “Susie Hance-Wells has had years of experience with matters that are important to the residents of Calvert County. She has embraced the growth of the county while maintaining its storied heritage. And her knowledge and experience with budgets, governance, and long-term planning will help to strengthen our cooperative and its Board.”

Ms. Hance-Wells is a lifelong resident of Calvert County. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, and since then she has managed her family’s 320-acre farm, taking it from a tobacco and cattle farm to a farm-to-table operation.

She has served on the Agricultural Land Preservation Advisory Board, the Planning Commission, the Colonial Farm Credit Board, and the Farm Bureau in Calvert County. Ms. Hance-Wells served on the corporate board of the Southern States Cooperative for six years, and she is currently the chairwoman of the Calvert County Board of Appeals.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page.