Guests Pack Freedom Park to Get a Taste

Posted by Wildewood Group on Friday, October 12, 2012 · 1 Comment

With good music, great weather and amazing food, PNC’s Twilight Taste in the Park was a rousing success Thursday evening at Freedom Park at Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, Maryland. PNC Bank, along with 11 local eateries and the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, put on a party with music, games, dancing and a whole lot of good, free food.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLyu4OLGzhQ]