Grounding Kids With a 5-Minute Poem

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, August 25, 2025 · Leave a Comment

When the world feels uncertain, helping kids reflect on who they are can be incredibly grounding.

One of our favorite activities from the CoCreating with Kids Practice Guide is The 5-Minute Poem.

Every line begins with “I am from …”

Let the words flow. No pressure to rhyme—just write.

Try this today with the kids in your life:

Try it with a child, or do it side by side. You’ll be surprised what rises to the surface—joyful memories, meaningful people, little moments that say this is me.

This exercise helps kids connect with their identity, feel known, and reflect on what makes them them—a powerful emotional health skill during uncertain times

You don’t need perfect words. You just need five minutes—and a little space to listen

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators–caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators. What kind of CoCreator are you? Let us know: Visit us at WaldenWise.org, join us on Facebook and Linked-In, follow us on Instagram. Visit our Leader Member page.