Gratitude Can Relieve Stress

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, October 28, 2024 · Leave a Comment

We know this time of year can feel overwhelming, not just for you, but for the kids in your life too. Amid all the hustle and bustle, it’s important to find moments that bring connection and calm.

We at Walden Wise understands that the day-to-day can feel overwhelming. We hope this simple activity offers a moment of grounding and joy for you and the kids you care about.

This exercise makes it easy to transform something as ordinary as shopping for a favorite snack into a meaningful moment of connection. It’s about helping kids – and adults- recognize and appreciate the small things that often go unnoticed.

The simple yet powerful tool to help you and the children around you refocus and foster emotional well-being is gratitude. Gratitude can be a powerful antidote to stress, helping us reconnect with what truly matters.

Our Cultivating Gratitude activity, thoughtfully presented by Walden Wise Scholar CoCreator, Lisa Flook, Ph.D., is designed to fit into your everyday life.

Click on the headlines below to learn more about the Walden Wise Cultivating Gratitude Activity, Using Media & Stories to Boost Emotional Awareness, and using different ways of Noticing Emotions.

This activity is part of a larger collection of resources we’ve curated in Walden Wise’s YouTube Activity Zone.

Want to Learn More About the CoCreator Activity Zone?

Each activity in Walden Wise’s YouTube Activity Zone is designed with one goal in mind: to equip caring adults like you with practical, research-based tools that foster emotional growth in kids and support your own well-being in the process.

Whether you’re looking for ways to turn screen time into a learning moment or searching for activities that help kids recognize and express their emotions, the YouTube Activity Zone has something for everyone. It’s all about taking small, meaningful steps that lead to big emotional gains.

Samples of what you’ll find in the YouTube Activity Zone are here:



Turn movie or TV time into an opportunity to build emotional skills and connection, with guidance from Walden Wise Scholar CoCreator Erik Nook, Ph.D. This activity gives you easy, bite-sized conversation starters to use while watching something together

Join Lisa Flook, Ph.D., for a gentle and simple emotional awareness exercise designed to help children name and understand their emotions, fostering deeper self-awareness and empathy

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators. What kind of CoCreator are you? Let us know: Visit us at WaldenWise.org, join us on Facebook and Linked-In, follow us on Instagram. Visit our Leader Member page.