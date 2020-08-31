Free WiFi in Library Parking Lots

Free WiFi is now accessible outside of all St. Mary’s County Library buildings 24 hours a day/7 days a week.

WiFi is also available inside the libraries Monday – Thursday, 1 pm to 6 pm, and Friday – Saturday, noon to 5 pm. To access the WiFi, simply select LibraryFreeWiFi in your device’s wireless network list.

WiFi users are reminded to observe appropriate social distancing while in parking lots or at tables or benches in front of the buildings, maintaining at least 6 feet from other users at all times.

Check Out a Mobile Hotspot from the Library.



The St. Mary’s County libraries have more mobile hotspots for library patrons to borrow. The hotspots are on two networks (Verizon and Sprint) are available for 14-day checkout periods. Hotspots will work in areas that are covered by the device’s network.

For more information or to place a hold on a hotspot, visit “Check Out a Hotspot” here.

Sara Stephenson, Virtual Services Coordinator, said “We recognize that there are many students and other county residents who do not have reliable internet at home, and we’re happy to be able to provide access through WiFi at our locations and mobile hotspots for checkout.”