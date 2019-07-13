Free Pesticide Container Recycling Offered

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will sponsor a summer collection program for high density polyethylene (HDPE) pesticide containers for farmers, pesticide applicators, and others who wish to dispose of plastic pesticide containers properly. This program allows for county, state, and federal agencies to work collaboratively for environmental protection guidelines.

The nearest location to St. Mary’s County which accepts nonlocal pesticide containers will be the Frederick County Landfill at 9031 Reich’s Ford Road in Frederick. Collection dates will be July 23, Aug. 20, and Sept. 17, 2019, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected. Specific guidelines and the inspection checklist for the empty pesticide containers and the recycling program itself can be viewed here.

For more information about recycling in St. Mary’s County, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation Recycling Program at 301-475-4200, or visit their website.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700