October 20, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Pandemic Sending Residents Outdoors -

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Here’s a Way to Keep Maryland Beautiful -

Friday, October 16, 2020

Vote Centers & Drop Box Locations in St. Mary’s -

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Volunteers Ready to Read to Children of Frontline Heroes -

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Stock Ticker

Free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics Planned

Posted by on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Flu

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is partnering with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to offer free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children (ages 3 to 18) at the locations listed below. Children must be residents of St. Mary’s County though they do not need to be enrolled in the public school system. Advance registration is required at www.marylandvax.org in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply:

  • Great Mills High School 4-7 pm Monday, October 26, 2020
  • Leonardtown High School 4-7 pm  Tuesday, October 27, 2020
  • Chopticon High School 4-7 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020
  • Spring Ridge Middle School 4-7 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

SMCHD is also partnering with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for both children and adults as outlined below:

  • Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital
  • Outpatient Pavilion in Leonardtown 9 am-1 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020
  • East Run Center in Lexington Park 9 am-1 pm Friday, October 23, 2020
  • Children ages 3 – 18 are free (funded through SMCHD)
  • Adults over the age of 18 are requested to provide a $10 donation

Participants receiving vaccine are asked to please:

Follow directional signage

Stay in your vehicle – Clinic staff will come to you

Wear a cloth face covering or mask when interacting with clinic staff

Advanced registration is required at www.marylandvax.org.

For more information about the flu, including prevention tips and key differences from COVID-19, go to www.smchd.org/flu.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment