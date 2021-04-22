Free Digital COVID Vaccine Cards Offered

US Department of Defense photo

Free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards will be offered for St. Mary’s County residents.

The VaccineCheck service will generate a personalized digital version of a CDC vaccine card after verifying COVID-19 vaccine history through Maryland’s statewide immunization registry. Residents can also use the service to upload images of their paper CDC vaccine card for safe digital record-keeping accessible through their smartphone or computer. Data uploads and verification of vaccine history are conducted using a HIPAA-compliant platform.

The service is being offered by the St. Mary’s County Health Department and PinPoint US LLC.

“We could not be more excited about the partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department, the first local health department to implement the VaccineCheck program in the country,” said Chris Nickerson, PinPoint managing partner. “The VaccineCheck program will create an authenticated digital copy of vaccination cards for all St. Mary’s County residents after their records have been verified with the Maryland State Immunization Registry, enabling ease of access countywide.”

“This innovative and user-friendly service offers St. Mary’s County residents a convenient way to carry with them an electronic version of their CDC vaccine card,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “In addition, residents who have lost their paper record can now access an authenticated digital version to verify their vaccination status. We are so grateful for the ingenuity of the PinPoint team and their partnership in making this service available for free to St. Mary’s County residents.”

St. Mary’s County residents can access the VaccineCheck service here.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, go to the health department’s website or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.