Four Earn SMECO Scholarships

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has awarded four scholarships for 2021 to high school seniors who live in the cooperative’s service area.

Scholarships are based on the applicants’ scholastic achievement, financial need, and school and community involvement.

SMECO has awarded scholarships to 116 students in the 29 years since beginning the program in 1993.

Each of the following students will receive a $2,500 college scholarship: Maryam Amosu, Noelle Carpenter, Joseph Cottle, and Kelly Coulby.

Maryam Amosu, a graduate of St. Charles High School in Charles County, plans to attend Johns Hopkins University to pursue a degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering. She has served as the president of the Key Club, secretary of the Student Government Association, and the blood drive shift leader for the SCHS Red Cross. Amosu has been a member of the SCHS tennis team, Math Team, We the People, and National Honor Society. She participates in St. Charles Advancement of Antiracist Education, a group of teachers and students coming together to discuss and advocate for antiracism in the school system, assists Tribal Wave LLC by managing social media accounts, and volunteers with church ministries, such as Victorious Teens.

Amosu is the child of Adenike and Olasunkanmi Amosu of Waldorf.

Noelle Carpenter is a graduate of Northern High School in Calvert County. She plans to study creative writing and anthropology at Princeton University. An accomplished violinist, Carpenter is a member of the NHS varsity orchestra, which won two state competitions. She is also a member of the cross country team, Student Government Association, Key Club, and Future Doctors of America. As vice president of Paws for a Cause, Carpenter has organized volunteer activities at the Calvert Humane Society and managed fundraisers to benefit the animal shelter. She is president of the class of 2021 and serves on the NHS Class Council. Carpenter has volunteered at Freedom Hill Horse Farm and on church mission trips.

Carpenter is the child of Laura and Brian Carpenter of Owings, Maryland.

Joseph Cottle, a graduate of La Plata High School in Charles County, plans to attend Snow College in Utah to study biology in a pre-dental program. He is the child of Michael and Jennifer Cottle of La Plata, Maryland. Cottle is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Government Association, the Key Club, and the La Plata Chamber Choir. He has been a member of the varsity basketball team for three years and team captain for two years, and he was a member of the varsity tennis team for two years. He received the Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete award every season. Cottle has been heavily involved with church activities, including youth group, service projects such as Christmas in April and Farming 4 Hunger, and participating with Bambino Buddy-Ball to help special needs children enjoy playing in a baseball game.

Kelly Coulby, a graduate of Calvert High School in Calvert County, plans to study business management at the College of Southern Maryland. Coulby’s extracurricular activities include four years with the Navy Junior ROTC, most recently serving as commanding officer of 120 cadets. She is a member of the drill, academic, athletics, air rifle, and orienteering teams, and she earned awards from both the American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars. As a member of the National Honor Society for three years, Coulby tutored students in Spanish and completed countless hours of community service. Her political interests led Coulby to work for Del. Mark Fisher for a short period in 2020, and she also assisted with the campaign of congressional candidate Kenneth Lee.

Coulby is the child of Kathleen Coulby of Prince Frederick.

SMECO provides scholarships to local students who excel in their endeavors and who show promise in their chosen field of study.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

