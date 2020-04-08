For County’s April 21 Hearing, Email, Phone In, or Videotape Comments

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold their next hearing Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Due to social distancing guidelines, the April 21 hearing will not be open to the public. In lieu of making an appearance in person, there are four options the public can use.

Those options are submitting comments:

By email at csmc@stmarysmd.com

By mail at P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the hearing

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com before 5 pm Thursday, April 16

The hearing will be held at 6:30 pm in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The commissioners will consider adoption of:

Constant Yield Tax Rate

LUGM Advertising Fee

Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees

Recreation & Parks Wicomico Golf Fees

Seventh District VRS Rescue Tax

FY2021 Recommended Budget

Public hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

The commissioners will consider all submissions at the hearing and/or the seven days following the hearing.

Public hearing guidelines are subject to change. For more information, call 301-475-4200.